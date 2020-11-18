Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Twelve more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Rajasthan, taking the death toll to 2,101 on Wednesday, while 2,178 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,32,358, according to an official report.

Two deaths each were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur and one each from Ajmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Jalore, Kota, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar.

A maximum of 468 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur 302, Ajmer 150, Alwar 125 and Kota 114.

Pali recorded 76 fresh cases, Udaipur 75, Sikar 71, Ganganagar 72 and Nagaur 68, among others.

There are 19,478 active cases in the state, while a total of 2,10,779 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the report added.

