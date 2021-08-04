Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan's Covid tally rose to 9,53,733 on Wednesday with 18 fresh cases, while the death toll stood at 8,954 as no new fatality was reported in the state, according to a health bulletin.

Twenty-four of 33 districts in the state did not record a single positive case in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Inaugurates First-Ever Genome Sequencing Laboratory in Mumbai.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Udaipur and four from Jaipur, among others.

A total of 9,44,568 people have recovered from the infection and there are 211 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Flood Situation in Parts of the State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)