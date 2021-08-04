The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Ms Mamata Banerjee on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. The Prime Minister also assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation.

PMO's Tweet

PM @narendramodi spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. PM assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. PM Modi prays for the safety and wellbeing of those in affected areas. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 4, 2021

