Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 428 new Covid cases and three more deaths, officials said.

The fatalities were reported from Jaipur, according to the heatl department.

The new cases include 82 from Jaipur, 52 from Nagaur, 50 from Bharatpur, 39 each from Alwar and Chittorgarh and 26 from Sikar among other places.

There are 3,549 active Covid cases in the state, the health department said.

