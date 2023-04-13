Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 293 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state medical and health department.

Two deaths were reported in Jaipur and one in Nagaur, they said.

Of the latest infections, 121 were reported in Jaipur, 27 in Jodhpur, 24 in Sikar, 18 in Bikaner and 17 each in Udaipur and Chittorgarh.

Eighteen people have died due to COVID-19 since January this year.

