Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): Bhagwan Das, the uncle of the deceased Neeraj Udhwani, a resident of Jaipur, who was among the victims killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, called for strong action and urged the central government to give a befitting reply to the terrorists and eliminate them.

Neeraj Udhwani, a resident of Jaipur, was a young man who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on vacation with his wife. He was fatally shot during the incident. His wife survived the attack and informed the family of the heartbreaking news.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwan Das, the uncle of the deceased, said, "He died in the terrorist attack. His wife was also there; she is safe. They had gone there for a holiday... We demand from the government that the accused be killed. I say that the terrorist, irrespective of religion or caste, should be killed on the spot," he said.

Another uncle of the victim, Dinesh Udhwani, shared the devastating moment they were informed, "I am going to Delhi. His wife told us that he had been shot and was taken to the hospital. He got married just two years ago. He went there for a holiday. He was a lively person. There is a lot of rage in all of us over the terror attack."

The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only bring to justice the perpetrators of this act, but also the individuals behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter. Amit Shah then walked around the area amid tight security and was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations in the area.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources privy to the development told ANI that "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.

The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage. (ANI)

