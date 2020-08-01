Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajasthan recorded a total of 1,160 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 43,243, the state health department informed.

The total figure includes 11,881 active cases and 29,144 patients discharged patients.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 322 COVID-19 Deaths; Fatalities Cross 15,000, Coronavirus Cases Reach 431,719.

So far, 694 deaths have been reported in the state.

With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,589 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

"There are 5,65,103 active cases while 764 deaths due to COVID-19 have taken the death toll to 36,511," the MoH said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)