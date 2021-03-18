Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 327 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,24,101 and the death toll to 2,794.

According to a health department bulletin, 3,023 people are undergoing treatment in the state for the disease.

The number of people discharged after recovering from the disease stands at 3,18,284, it said.

So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 308 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 124 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 81 were in Jaipur, 34 each in Kota and Rajsamand, 32 in Udaipur and 18 in Ajmer.

