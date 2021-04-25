Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 74 deaths and 15,809 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities and case count to 3,601 and 5,14,437 respectively.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,36,702, according to an official report.

Deaths were reported from Jaipur (13), Jodhpur (12), Udaipur (8), Kota (7), Pali (6), Sikar and Bikaner (5 each), Sirohi (3) besides deaths reported in other districts.

A total of 3,74,134 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

