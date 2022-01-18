Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Nine people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday as 9,711 fresh cases surfaced, according to a Health Department bulletin.

The highest 2,358 cases were reported in Jaipur, 801 in Jodhpur, 677 in Udaipur, 569 in Pali, 568 in Alwar, 563 in Kota, 536 in Bharatpur, 426 in Hanumangarh, 380 in Chittorgarh and 358 in Bikaner.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Who is Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM Face For The Upcoming Polls.

According to the department, there were nine deaths due to the infection, including two each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, one each in Alwar, Ajmer, Bikaner, Dausa and Karauli.

A total of 9,019 people have died due to this deadly infection in the state so far.

Also Read | INS Ranvir Blast: 3 Navy Personnel Killed in Explosion Onboard Indian Naval Ship at Mumbai Naval Dockyard.

According to the data, 7,056 people recovered from the infection in the state on Tuesday. At present, 69,388 people are getting treatment in the state.

Till Monday evening, 8,90,91,416 people have been given doses of coronavirus vaccine in the state. Of these, 26,06,024 belong to the age group of 15 to 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)