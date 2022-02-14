Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Six more people succumbed to coronavirus in Rajasthan, while 1,102 fresh infections surfaced in the state, according to an official report released on Monday.

The new cases include 336 from Jaipur, 106 from Rajsamand, 85 from Jodhpur and 70 from Banswara.

The fatalities comprised two in Kota, one each in Ajmer, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Tonk, the report said.

A total of 12,66,885 people in Rajasthan have so far tested positive for the infection and 9,469 of them have died, while 12,38,434 recovered.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 18,982 in the state.

