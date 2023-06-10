Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Special PMLA Court convicted two persons -- Rahul Bhardwaj and Mukesh Kumar Bhardwaj -- for alleged offences under PMLA, and sentenced them to four years of rigorous imprisonment while imposing a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on each of them.

The court pronounced the judgement on June 8 and June 9, convicting the two accused.

It also ordered the confiscation of all their properties worth Rs 1,55,00,145 attached by the Enforcement Directorate under PMLA, 2002.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had conducted searches at the residential addresses of the two accused persons and had recovered 100.642 kg of Ketamine, a psychotropic substance, cash worth Rs 70.50 lakh, two cars and other miscellaneous incriminating records, and electronics equipment.

After investigating the matter, a complaint was filed by DRI on February 5, 2013, before a Special Court for NDPS Case, Jaipur against Rahul Bhardwaj and Mukesh Kumar Bhardwaj.

On the basis of the ED complaint, a money laundering case was recorded on March 14, 2013 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

"PMLA investigation revealed that accused Rahul Bhardwaj and Mukesh Bhardwaj had indulged in exporting drugs and psychotropic substances, primarily Ketamine, mostly to the USA through post parcel by mis-declaring same as "documents" and various ID's were used by accused for receiving the overseas payments sent by the overseas buyers of Ketamine through Western Union and Money Gram," a release stated.

During the investigation, properties to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh had been attached by the ED under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 and the same had been confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority (PMLA), New Delhi.

Further, after investigation, a prosecution complaint was filed on March 30, 2016 before the Special Court (PMLA), Jaipur under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. (ANI)

