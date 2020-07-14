Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Rajasthan state cabinet meeting will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7:30 pm on Tuesday and meeting of Council of Ministers will be at 8 pm.

Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief.

"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.

Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief, he added.

The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

