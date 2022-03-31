Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested three people and detained five others who were allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks, a top official said on Thursday.

The accused have links with the extremist Al Soofa organisation of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. They were remanded in police custody by a court till April 8, ADG (ATS&SOG) Ashok Rathore told PTI.

He said the accused were being questioned about their targets and others involved with them, and explosives seized from them were sent for forensic examination.

Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Preeti Jain said all three are residents of Ratlam and have past criminal records.

She said the accused, during preliminary investigations, revealed that they had to deliver the consignment to a location near Jaipur and share the location to their masterminds.

The police recovered 12 kg explosives, three battery clocks, three connector wires, six bulbs and a jeep from their possession during patrolling on Wednesday night in Chittorgarh district, a statement said.

The police are working in close coordination with top officials of the National Investigative Agency and the Intelligence Bureau, it said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Explosives Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Sadar Nimbaheda police station of Chittorgarh district, the statement said.

On the basis of interrogation of the accused, three more people were detained from Tonk and Chittorgarh district, while two others were detained with the help of the Madhya Pradesh Police, it said.

