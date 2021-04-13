Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan Information Commission has fined two government officials for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Applicant Nathu Singh had sought some information from the Ajmer Municipal Corporation in 2018 and even after the commission sent four notices to the civic body, the information was not released.

Due to negligence in providing the information, a fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on the then commissioner of the corporation, Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth said in a statement on Tuesday.

In another case, applicant Anwar Hussain had sought information in July 2010 about land allotment letters issued by the Bhawani Mandi municipality.

The commission fined the then executive officer of the municipality Rs 5,000 and directed the body to provide the information to the applicant.

