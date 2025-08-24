Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], August 24 (ANI): Continuous rainfall for the past 24 hours has wreaked havoc in Dausa, causing widespread waterlogging and severe disruptions to daily life. Low-lying areas of the city are inundated, turning roads into rivers, severely impacting residents.

The service lane along Jaipur Road is completely submerged, with water levels reaching up to two feet in some areas. This has cut off connectivity for over half a dozen colonies, disrupting movement and isolating communities. Several homes and government offices have also been flooded due to the incessant downpour.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, warning of worsening conditions. The Lalsot bypass culvert is waterlogged, with cracks appearing on the road, further complicating travel.

Poor drainage maintenance, particularly along the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)-constructed drains, has exacerbated the situation, despite repeated complaints to the administration.

On August 23, Dausa district in East Rajasthan experienced varying levels of rainfall across its different areas. As per IMD, Mahwa received the highest rainfall in the district at 9 cm, followed by Baswa with 4 cm. Sikrai and Lalsot each recorded 3 cm of rainfall, while Dausa itself saw 2 cm of precipitation. This distribution of rainfall reflects the diverse weather patterns across the district, with most areas receiving moderate showers, contributing to the region's overall monsoon activity.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, with civil defence teams on high alert and relief operations underway in severely affected areas. The municipal council is working to drain waterlogged areas, but challenges persist due to clogged drains and inadequate infrastructure.

Resident of Dausa, Ajay Kumar Meena, said that heavy rains caused severe waterlogging and flooded homes, worsened by potholes that risk accidents. He urged the DM, MP, and MLA to take urgent responsibility and fix the issues to prevent mishaps.

"Heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging on roads and inundation of homes. Potholes exacerbate the situation, posing risks of accidents. Who will address our grievances if a mishap occurs? The DM, MP, and MLA must take responsibility and urgently resolve these issues," he said.

Asif Khan, another resident, said, "Relentless rain for 48 hours has submerged Dausa, with water flooding areas near the powerhouse and highways. Service roads are closed, and colonies are waterlogged. If the rain persists for another 24 hours, a flood is imminent. Immediate action is needed to alleviate these critical conditions." (ANI)

