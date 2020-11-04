Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and a woman, who was allegedly his lover, were found hanging from a tree in a field in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were found hanging late on Tuesday night. Preliminary investigation has found that they were both in a relationship, police added.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vikram Bangda (20) and Lali alias Yasmin (18).

A case has been registered under CrPc Section174 and further investigation is on.

