Bihar, November 4: Alamnagar (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is an assembly constituency in Madhepura district in the Indian state of Bihar. The voting in Alamnagar constituency will take place on November 7 which is in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Polling will commence at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm this time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One hour has been added extra to allow social distancing and avoid overcrowding in polling booths. The last hour has been kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Dhaka Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Alamnagar constituency was won by Narendra Narayan Yadav of JD (U), and Chandan Singh of LJP was the runner-up. The contesting candidates for Bihar Assembly 2020 from Alamnagar seat are Rajnandan Kumar Sinha from Samata party, Abhishek Anand from the Plurals party, Sunila Devi from Lok Jan Shakti Party among others.

At least two pre-poll surveys have predicted a victory for the JDU-BJP combine. Polling on 71 seats in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28. The second phase of polls will be conducted on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

