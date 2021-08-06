New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Khel Ratna award will now be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The award was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views."

"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind!," he added.

He further said, "Major Dhyan Chand was among India's foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation's highest sporting honour will be named after him."

This comes a day after the Indian men's hockey team won the Bronze medal after 41 years at the Olympic Games.

Dhyan Chand was a legendary hockey player known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and 1936.

On August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. (ANI)

