Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI): The parliamentary board of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced three observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Gujarat.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have been appointed as the central observers, BJP informed in a press release.

BJP registered a historic victory by winning 156 out of the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, which happens to be the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

AAP made its maiden entry in the Gujarat assembly winning five seats and its leaders saw a lot of hope in the party getting 12.92 per cent vote share in the state where the BJP has been in power for almost 27 years.

Meanwhile, Congress recorded its worst performance in Gujarat won 17 seats, independent won three seats in Gujarat and one seat went to the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing the people at BJP headquarters here in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record."

It is pertinent to note that this is the largest mandate ever in the history of the state. Also, with this BJP has become only the second party in the history of the nation to have come to power for seven successive terms in a state. (ANI)

