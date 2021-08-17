New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed a group of mountaineers who scaled four small peaks of the Himalayas in Sikkim to mark the 75th year of independence, saying such events will promote patriotism through adventure among the youth, the Defence Ministry said.

"Singh flagged-in a climb-a-thon organised by Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in New Delhi," according to an official statement.

Also Read | Karnataka Police Expedite Probe Into Discovery of 1,725 Kg of Explosives, Accused Arrested.

"The climb-a-thon, under the leadership of Group Captain Jai Kishan, was conducted at Mt Rhenock, Mt Frey, Mt BC Roy and Mt Palung by a team of 125 mountaineers," the ministry's statement noted.

The national tricolour, measuring 7,500 sq ft and weighing 75 kg, was hoisted atop Mt Rhenock at an altitude of 16,500 ft above sea level, the statement said.

Also Read | India Economy Faces Twin Challenges of Decarbonising Power Sector, Meeting Rising Energy Demand, Says Coal Ministry.

The point where the national flag was hoisted has been named after the first freedom fighter from Sikkim, Trilochan Pokhrel, fondly remembered as Gandhi Pokhrel, it noted.

The feat was recorded as the biggest Indian national flag hoisted atop a mountain in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, it said.

Under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a number of events have been organised across the country to celebrate 75th Independence Day.

The team of 125 mountaineers also performed a world record 75-hour nonstop Surya Namaskar 2.51 lakh times at HMI, Darjeeling, the ministry stated.

Appreciating HMI for this unique initiative, Singh stated that such events will promote patriotism through adventure among the youth, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)