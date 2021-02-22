New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated Skill Development Centre (SDC) for Fire Safety Training at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh through virtual mode.

The facility, created by the Delhi-based DRDO laboratory Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), is aimed at developing trained human resources, fire safety technology and products to save precious human lives and valued assets.

An official release said the minister congratulated DRDO for the significant step in the field of fire safety and emphasised that in any fire tragedy, the nation loses precious lives and valuable assets.

"This training centre will go a long way in ensuring quality training to the personnel and preventing such mishaps," Singh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)