Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Greenfield Rail Manufacturing facility 'BRAHMA' of BEML - a public sector undertaking, in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, calling it a key step in boosting India's industrial and defence self-reliance.

The unit will manufacture advanced rolling stock for domestic and export markets, create over 5,000 jobs, and is expected to catalyse local supply chains in the state's industrial belt.

BEML Limited, a 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role and serves India's core sectors like defence, rail, mining and infrastructure. The company started with a modest turnover of Rs 5 crores during 1965 and today, has been able to achieve a turnover of more than Rs 4300 crs.

During his address, Singh called initiatives like BRAHMA critical in building the industrial and technological base needed for both national security and economic growth.

Singh also talked about the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The operation Sindoor is a "proof that India possesses the capability to defeat its enemies with home-grown strength."

Referring to the operation as a "befitting reply" to the terror attack in Pahalgam, he said, "We do not provoke anyone, but those who provoke us will not be spared."

He stressed that indigenous equipment had played a "pivotal role" in the success of the mission.

The BRAHMA facility will be developed across 148 acres as a world-class manufacturing unit for rolling stock and is expected to be completed in about two years.

BEML plans to invest Rs 1,800 crore in the next few years in a phase-wise manner to establish the integrated manufacturing unit fully. Initially producing 125-200 coaches per year, its capacity will scale up to 1,100 coaches annually within five years.

The plant will manufacture Vande Bharat trainsets, metro cars, Electrical Multiple Units, high-speed rail coaches, and other advanced rolling stock.

It will also incorporate zero liquid discharge systems, solar and renewable energy integration, rainwater harvesting, and green landscaping in line with India's green manufacturing goals.

Expected to create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, the facility aims to catalyse local supply chains and encourage MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh's industrial belt, particularly in Singrauli, Satna, Rewa, and Katni.

The use of recycled and sustainable building materials will ensure compliance with the highest environmental and safety standards, including statutory environmental clearances and green factory norms.

He lauded BEML as "a pillar in India's journey towards industrial and defence self-reliance" and said the project would bolster its position as a global supplier of mobility solutions. "Projects like BRAHMA reaffirm our economic resolve to be self-reliant, globally competitive, and future-ready. This is how we will build a strong, secure, and prosperous India," he said, while urging the DPSU to further strengthen research and development.

Highlighting the Modi government's push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Singh said defence production had touched a record Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, while exports reached an all-time high of Rs 23,622 crore.

He credited "double engine" governance for driving India's GDP growth of about 6.5 per cent, adding that the country was on track to become the world's third-largest economy and achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The ceremony was attended by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (virtually), and senior state and central officials.

