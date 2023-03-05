New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the first edition of the Naval Commanders' conference onboard INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, scheduled to commence on March 6, an official release said.

According to the government, Naval Commanders' conference has its own significance and relevance, due to the prevailing geostrategic situation in the region.

It added that the conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

"The novelty of this year's conference lies in the fact that the first phase of the Commanders' Conference is being held at sea, and for the first-time, onboard India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant," the release said.

The release said: "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders onboard INS Vikrant on the conference's opening day. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders on subsequent days to address the convergence of the three Services vis-a-vis common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India's national interests. An operational demonstration at sea is also planned as part of the activities on Day 1".

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives, it informed.

During the conference, the release said that the Naval Commanders would also be provided with an update on the 'Agnipath Scheme' executed in the Indian Navy on November 22.

"The Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India's growing maritime interests. The Commanders would also deliberate the Navy's readiness to address the challenges to our Maritime interests. The Indian Navy remains focused on being a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force and continues to assiduously execute its mandate as the maritime security guarantor of the country," the release stated. (ANI)

