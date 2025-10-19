New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay homage to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 21.

According to a release, on October 21, ten valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM) in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018.

The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, and a common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation, even at the cost of their lives.

According to the release, the Memorial comprises a central sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour', and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for the strength, resilience, and selfless service of Police personnel. The Wall of Valour, on which the names of deceased personnel are engraved, stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence.

The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike.

The National Police Memorial is open to the public on all days except Mondays. CAPFs organise band display, parade and retreat ceremony at the National Police Memorial on every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour prior to sunset.

Police Commemoration Day is observed nationwide to pay tribute to deceased police personnel. The main function is organised at the National Police Memorial.

Rajnath Singh will preside over the function and pay homage to the deceased personnel. A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police will be held.

Defence Minister, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, MPs with a Police background, Heads of CAPFs/CPOs, and others will pay homage to the deceased personnel by laying wreaths. Retired DGs, officers from the Police fraternity and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

Apart from paying homage to the deceased Police personnel, the Defence Minister will also address the assembly, remembering the deceased personnel and outlining the challenges of policing. The programme will conclude with Rajnath Singh laying a wreath at the altar dedicated to the deceased personnel of Hot Springs. The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan, webcast on Police websites and covered by AIR and the media.

As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of deceased personnel, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, "run for martyrs", blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of Police personnel.

All police forces across the country organise similar programmes during this period. (ANI)

