Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) An overground worker for terror outfits has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Jashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday.

Akbar Hussain, a resident of Marutha-Kanthol village in the Kotranka tehsil, has been detained under the Public Safety Act on orders issued by the Rajouri district magistrate, the police said in a statement.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

A police team executed the detention order and lodged him in jail.

"No one will be allowed to disturb the peaceful order in the society and whoever will be found involved in any kind of unlawful activity will have to face action as per law of land," Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Amritpal Singh said.

Also Read | Transgender Persons Can Avail Already Earmarked Reservations, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

He said a few overground workers have already been detained under the stringent law for their activities and Hussain's detention is part of efforts to tighten the noose around those supporting terrorism.

The act is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)