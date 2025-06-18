Rajouri/Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) Students of a government high school on Wednesday blocked a key road for hours in protest against the shortage of teachers in the Budhal tehsil of Rajouri district.

The school in Gabbar village in Kotranka educational zone has four teachers and a headmaster, catering to 360 enrolled students, officials said.

The protesting students blocked the Gabbar-Budhal Road and demanded more teachers.

The school was upgraded from middle to high in 2007, but has yet to receive more teaching staff, one of the students said.

The teachers are forced to handle multiple subjects simultaneously, which compromises the standard of teaching, he said.

"We have held peaceful protests, sit-ins, and even involved parents and the local panchayat, but the authorities have taken no concrete steps," the student said.

The protesters were made to disperse by the local administration and some socio-political leaders.

Authorities verbally promised them the appointment of at least three teachers within a week.

