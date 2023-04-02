Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) The Rajput community on Sunday demanded the Centre to increase the reservation quota under the economically weaker section (EWS) from the existing 10 to 14 per cent.

The demand was raised in a Kesariya Mahapanchayat organised by Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.

"Our main demand is that the quota for EWS should be increased from 10 to 14 percent," president of the sena Sukhdev Singh Gotamedi said.

In November, the top court in a 3:2 majority decision upheld the 10 per cent reservation for EWS in admissions and government jobs that excluded the poor among the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) categories.

Gotamedi said laws should also be made for the protection of saints on the lines of lawyers in the state.

He also raised the demand for the formation of a Kshatriya Jan Kalyan Board.

