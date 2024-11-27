New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Amid huge ruckus over the opposition's demand to raise Adani's indictment issue, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned early again on the second day of the winter session of Parliament. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will meet after 12:00 in the afternoon.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:30 AM.

This comes after the opposition MPs in the morning moved the notices for an adjournment motion in both the lower and upper houses to raise issues related to Manipur, the Adani indictment and the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of the indictment of Gautam Adani.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for November 27, 2024. That this House suspend all scheduled business to discuss the serious revelations in a US court indictment alleging that the Adani Group engaged in bribery of state officials to secure power supply agreements through SECl tenders," the notice read.

Earlier, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari also moved for an adjournment motion to discuss the Adani matter in Lok Sabha before the commencement of the session today. Meanwhile, Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the 'deteriorating condition' in Manipur. In his notice, Hibi Eden urged the government to "take accountability and implement immediate measures to restore peace and justice."

Meanwhile, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi continued his demand for the arrest of Gautam Adani claiming that there was violation of the law.

"You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges. The point is that he has to be arrested as we have said. Hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman (Gautam Adani) has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores, he should be in jail and the Govt is protecting him," he alleged.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

