Pune, November 27: In a shocking incident, a 73-year-old man was found to have a "forgotten" stent left inside his body for two years, causing severe health complications. The stent was originally placed during an Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure in 2022 at a government hospital. Despite being instructed to return for its removal, the patient failed to follow up, leading to the development of stones in the bile duct. Doctors at Mhaske Hospital performed a laparoscopic surgery to remove the stent and stones. The patient has since recovered following the surgery.

According to a Times of India report, the patient underwent an ERCP procedure in 2022 at a government hospital, where a stent was inserted to help drain bile and treat issues in the pancreatic ducts. The procedure, which combines endoscopy and fluoroscopy, requires a follow-up visit to remove the stent after a few weeks. However, the patient did not return for the scheduled removal due to forgetfulness, resulting in the stent being left inside for two years. Over time, the failure to remove the stent caused serious complications.

A year after the surgery, the patient began experiencing persistent stomach pain, bloating, fever, and jaundice, prompting him to seek medical attention. Doctors initially struggled to identify the cause of these symptoms, ruling out common conditions. It was only after an ultrasound that the stent was discovered inside the patient's body, with the added complication of stones that had formed in the bile duct.

Dr Chetan Mhaske, the chief surgeon at Mhaske Hospital, noted that the delayed removal of the stent was the primary factor behind the patient’s worsening health. In September this year, after diagnosing the problem, doctors at Mhaske Hospital performed laparoscopic surgery to remove the stent and the stones that had developed in the bile duct. Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and the patient is now recovering.

