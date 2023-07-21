New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): For the second day in a row, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid ruckus created by the Opposition party members over ethnic violence in Manipur seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement as well as suspension of business to hold detailed discussion on the issue.

This was alao the second such adjournment in a day over the Manipur violence issue.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the adjournment of the House proceedings till 11 am on July 24 as the Opposition party members raised their demands soon after the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after the first adjournment.

Earlier, the Upper House was adjourned a few minutes after it assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table at 11 am as the Opposition members sought to raise the issue and urged the chair to consider their notices on the suspension of business for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chaddha, and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien were among MPs who sought to raise the matter leading to a din then.

Rajya Sabha Chairman then also tried to convince the MPs that the government was ready to hold a debate on the matter and there is no confusion about it. A member then also asked if a matter pending in the court could be discussed in the House.

As oppositon members continued raising their demand, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 pm for the first time in the day-- third adjournment in the last two-days of the Monsoon Session.

The matter led to two back-to-back adjournments of the House on Thursday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Lok Sabha also faced adjournment for the day earlier in the day on the Manipur issue on Friday. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion. (ANI)

