New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Tuesday adopted the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

The motion was adopted by the Upper House approved after the reply to the discussions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha last week had clocked 100 per cent productivity, with the Upper House making full use of the available time in the ongoing Budget session in the absence of any adjournments.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 addressed the Joint session of the Parliament and informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has faith in India's growth story.

On the increasing exports of the country, the President said, "India's foreign exchange reserves today exceed 630 billion dollars. Our export has also grown rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at 300 billion dollars or more than Rupees 22 lakh crore, which is one and a half times more than the corresponding period of 2020." (ANI)

