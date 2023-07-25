New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday interacted with MPs from various parties in his chamber in Parliament to ensure smooth conduct of the House.

This was his second attempt at reaching out to the opposition in a bid to bring normalcy in the House and allow it to function.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have not been able to function normally ever since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Tuesday was the fourth day in a row when the opposition created uproar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the Manipur situation, but the chair in both Houses let those function and allow passage of bills amid the din.

Dhankhar separately met MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in his chamber and later tweeted pictures with them.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session that is likely to end on August 11.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman also met MPs of NCP and DMK, including Sharad Pawar and Tiruchi Siva.

He had convened a meeting on Friday to break the deadlock in the Upper House, which ended within minutes as floor leaders of various parties were not present.

