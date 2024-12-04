New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared a bill to provide for the regulation of boilers, safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and uniformity in registration.

The Boilers Bill, 2024 seeks to repeal the century old Boilers Act, 1923.

The bill, which aims to decriminalise seven offences and promote ease of doing business, was cleared in the Upper House by a voice vote.

The bill also provisions to ensure the safety of persons working inside a boiler, it said, adding, it also talked about repair of boilers to be undertaken by qualified and competent persons.

According to an earlier statement by the commerce ministry, the bill will benefit boiler users including those in the MSME sector as provisions related to decriminalisation have been incorporated in the Bill, and promote ease of doing business..

Out of the seven offences, to ensure the safety of boilers and personnel, in four major offences which may result in loss of life and property, criminal penalties are retained.

For other offences, a provision is being made for a financial penalty. For all non-criminal offences, 'fine' has been converted into 'penalty' to be levied through executive mechanism instead of courts as existed earlier.

The similar provisions which are at different places in the Boilers Act, 1923 have been grouped together in six chapters for easier reading and understanding of the Act.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the bill on August 2 this year.

