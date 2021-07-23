New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday on the issue of farmers' agitation.

The suspension of business notice has been given under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha proceedings.

Congress MPs will also hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Friday over the farmers' agitation.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)