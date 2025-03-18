New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with the Parliamentary Delegation led by Angelika Niebler, member of the European Parliament and Chairwoman of the European Parliament's Delegation.

On March 17, Parliamentary Delegation led by Marcos Perestrello, Vice-President of Portuguese Assembly called on the Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh in Parliament House Complex.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Launches Suposhit Mumbai Abhiyan, Urban Child Development Centre Scheme To Reduce Malnourished Rate Among Children.

As per a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, "Welcoming the delegation, Harivansh lauded the cordial relationship between India and Portugal based on shared history, maritime connections, cultural and diaspora linkages driven by common values of democracy and multilateralism."

Reflecting on the long-standing relationship, Harivansh said that he was happy to note that both the countries have been undertaking activities to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations and that several activities in the fields of art, culture, academic conferences, seminars, book launches and films are being carried out with great enthusiasm.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning To Empower Students in Morning School Assembly on March 19, 2025.

India and Portugal both have maintained the tradition of sustained interaction and dialogue at high levels of leadership.

Emphasising on the social and cultural engagements between India and Portugal, Harivansh said that there have been keen interest of the Portuguese people towards Indian culture, Philosophy, Yoga, Ayurveda, Music, Dance, Indian cuisine and films.

Harivansh expressed his gratitude for the welcoming attitude shown by Portugal in receiving new immigrants from India and helping them to integrate with the Portuguese society and community which has infused further dynamism into the bilateral ties and deepening engagements in various sectors.

Highlighting natural synergies and complementarities existing between the two nations, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh emphasized that both countries must continue their efforts to forge closer ties, explore new opportunities and realize the full potential of these forward-looking partnership.

Harivansh said that India encourages more Portuguese businesses to leverage India's vast market and manufacturing ecosystem not only to serve domestic consumers but also to cater to the global supply chains.

Concluding the meeting, Harivansh expressed hope that the visit of the Portuguese Assembly delegation would further strengthen the Indian-Portuguese partnership and impart fresh momentum to the rapidly growing bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)