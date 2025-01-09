New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, on Thursday addressed the orientation session for newly elected members of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly. He elaborated on various avenues for members to represent the interests of their constituents to be effective legislators and their role in improving governance standards.

Emphasising the importance of economic growth, the Deputy Chairman said that there needs to be greater consensus on commitment to peace and focusing on economic growth for inclusive development in Jammu & Kashmir.

"By now it is already well established that economic growth not only lifts millions out of poverty but it also provides for a sustainable livelihood. The youth of this country are ambitious and aspirational. Many of our young minds are seeking opportunities to grow." he added

"In the era of rapid technological advancement, all countries have realised that focusing on innovation and finding new avenues for economic growth is the only path to being a superpower. When we talk of envisioning India as a developed nation, it is not possible for a select few regions of India to grow rapidly. The growth has to come from all parts and it must be inclusive. And in this journey, you as elected representatives have a key role to shape how the society progresses," he added.

In his address, Deputy Chairman Harivansh explained the importance of being well-informed and effectively intervening in various debates. He urged the members to regularly attend sessions, listen to different viewpoints, and understand the nuances of rules & procedures to develop good oratory skills.

He shared various examples from Parliament where members were able to make a meaningful difference through their questions and debates on bills and budgets.

He added that understanding budgets better helps a member to bridge the gap between their work in the assembly and the developmental needs in their constituencies.

He cautioned the members that they must not misuse their privileges to disrupt the House. "A legislator enjoys immunity from legal consequence for anything they speak in the House. This privilege enables one to express oneself freely without fear or hesitation. But this has often been used to disrupt legislative proceedings. Disruptions and sloganeering often negatively impact your opportunities to actually hold the government accountable through debates. When we talk of dos and don'ts in a legislature, I would emphasise that 'what not to do' is more important in today's times," he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman, along with Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, presided over the inaugural session of the three-day orientation programme being held in Jammu. (ANI)

