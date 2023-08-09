New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to modify the list of scheduled Castes in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The Bill was passed by voice vote in the Upper House.

Also Read | Goa Road Accident: Court Extends Police Custody of Businessman Arrested for Mowing Down Three With Mercedes Till August 13.

The Bill amends the Constitution (Scheduled castes) order 1950 to modify the list of scheduled Castes in the state of Chhattisgarh.

It includes Mahara and Mahra communities as synonyms of the Mehra, Mahar, and Mehar communities in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 1.

Also Read | Coastal Aquaculture Authority Bill 2023 Passed in Parliament To Decriminalise Offences in Coastal Aquaculture Activities.

Replying on the debate of the Bill, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar the proposed legislation will help expand the benefits of government schemes and benefits meant for Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)