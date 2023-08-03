New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 to simplify the registration process for periodicals, which include any publication containing public news or comments on public news.

The Bill, which seeks replacement of the existing Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, of 1867, was passed by a voice vote. The PRB Act governs the registration of the print and publishing industry in the country.

The Union Cabinet had recently approved the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 which was introduced in Rajya Sabha on August 1.

Replying to the Bill, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Bill provides for the registration of periodicals which includes any publication containing public news or comments on public news.

As per the Bill, the periodicals do not include books or scientific and academic journals.

The Bill allows the publisher of a periodical to obtain a registration certificate by filing an online application with the Press Registrar General and specified local authority. A person who has been convicted of a terrorist act or unlawful activity, or has acted against the security of the state will not be allowed to publish a periodical.

An exact reproduction of a foreign periodical may be printed in India only with the prior approval of the central government. The manner of registration of such periodicals will be prescribed.

The Bill provides for the Press Registrar General of India who will issue registration certificates for all periodicals. Other functions of the Press Registrar General include maintaining a register of periodicals, making guidelines for the admissibility of the title of periodicals, verifying circulation figures of prescribed periodicals and revising, suspending, or cancelling registration.

The Bill allows for information regarding printing presses to be submitted to the Press Registrar General through an online portal.

The Bill allows the Press Registrar General to suspend a periodical’s registration for a minimum period of 30 days which can extend to 180 days. The registration may be suspended due to registration obtained by furnishing false information, failure to publish periodicals continuously, and giving false particulars in annual statements.

The Press Registrar General may cancel the registration if the publisher does not correct such defects. Registration may also be cancelled if a periodical has the same or similar title as any other periodical, the owner or publisher has been convicted of a terrorist act or unlawful activity, or for acting against the security of the state.

The Bill empowers the Press Registrar General to impose penalties for publishing periodicals without registration (up to Rs five lakh ), failing to furnish an annual statement within the specified time (up to Rs 20,000 on first default). If a periodical is published without registration, the Press Registrar General may direct its publication to be stopped. Not complying with such direction within six months will be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months.

Any person may appeal against the refusal to issue a registration certificate, suspension and cancellation of registration, or imposition of penalty. Such appeals may be filed before the Press and Registration Appellate Board within 60 days. (ANI)

