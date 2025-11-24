New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha privileges committee, a standing parliamentary committee met on Monday to discuss the complaint against House member and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for "allegedly making continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Rajya Sabha Chairman."

The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh met at the Parliamentary House Annexe extension building at 11 AM today. According to an official notice, one of the topics discussed in the meeting pertained to a privileges complaint against Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for "allegedly making continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman, Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality in public domain." The committee also has plans to hear evidence of Jairam Ramesh.

Also Read | West Bengal: 6 of a Family Critical After Consuming Food Cooked With Acid in Ghatal.

Apart from the RS Privileges Committee, three other committees held meetings in the Parliament House Annexe later today.

The Communications and Information Technology committee reviewed the "implementation of Laws related to all forms of Media" and being presented by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and to hear the views of the Press Council of India (PCI).

Also Read | Lachit Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to 'Fearless' Ahom General Lachit Borphukan.

The Coals, Mines, and Steel Committee held a meeting to hear oral evidence of ministry representatives on the subject of "Organisational Structure and Performance of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)-A Review."

Another panel, Chemicals and Fertilizers standing committee heard oral evidence from representatives of Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on the subject regarding "Review of Role, functions and duties of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) with specific reference to increase in prices of medicines in the Country".

The Rajya Sabha privileges committee comprises of 10 house members across various political parties. The committee examines every question of privilege referred to it either by the House or by the Chairman and determines with reference to the facts of each case whether a breach of privilege is involved. If the committee finds that a privilege breach has occurred, then it finds out the nature of the breach, the circumstances leading to it and makes recommendations accordingly.

The Committee can also report to the House the procedure that may be followed by the House in giving effect to the recommendations made by the Committee.

The reports of the Committee are presented to the House from time to time by the Chairman of the Committee or in his absence by any member of the Committee. After the report is presented, a motion for consideration of the report may be moved by the Chairman of the Committee or any other member of the Committee. Any member may give notice of amendment to the motion for consideration of the report in such form as may be considered appropriate by the Chairman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)