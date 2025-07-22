New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The morning proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid uproar by several Opposition members after the Chair rejected adjournment notices to take up discussion on their issues, including Special Intensive Revision exercise of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 12 different adjournment notices sent to the Chair under Rule 267.

One of the members had also demanded discussion on resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice President of India.

This lead to an uproar, with several members entering the Well of the House to protest against the rejection of their adjournment notices.

The Deputy Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Harivansh was chairing the proceedings of the morning session, a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Usually Dhankhar used to chair the proceedings at the beginning of the day.

