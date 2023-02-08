New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Wednesday suspended both the 'Zero Hour' and the 'Question Hour' to begin debate on 'Motion of Thanks on the President's address'.

The first two hours of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are scheduled for the 'Zero Hour' and the 'Question Hour' in which parliamentarians raise issues of urgent public importance and ask questions of ministers as well as hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries respectively.

The Rajya Sabha resumed its discussion with disruption and on a stormy note yet again as leaders of Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Adani issue.

Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) walked out of the Rajya Sabha soon after the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address resumed in the Rajya Sabha, pointing they will not participate in discussion until their demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe on Adani issue is not met.

The treasury benches praised the welfare schemes of the government while the Opposition raised the Adani issue and pressed for a joint parliamentary committee probe.

The discussion on Motion of Thanks was moved in the Rajya Sabha by K. Laxman on Tuesday that the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the address which she has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2023. (ANI)

