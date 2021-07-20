New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Following morning disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the House is likely to resume normal functioning after 1 pm on Tuesday, said sources.

According to sources, this was facilitated in a meeting between Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Opposition leaders Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O'Brien and Tiruchi Siva. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh and Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Muraleedharan were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Naidu stressed on normalcy in the House so that important issues can be discussed orderly.

Sources revealed that Piyush Goyal had earlier held an informal discussion with Opposition leaders seeking their cooperation for the resumption of functioning of the House.

Goyal then met Naidu along with leaders of the Opposition soon after the first adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the second time on Tuesday after the Opposition created a ruckus over farmers issues, fuel price hikes and COVID mismanagement. (ANI)

