New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha will be held on January 29, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament.

The union budget will be presented on February 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the first part of the budget session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15, and the second part of the session will be from March 8 to April 8.

Birla said that Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the budget session, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)