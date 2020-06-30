New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Rakesh Kumar Arora has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

He is at present Counsellor in the Indian embassy in Brussels.

Also Read | Dantewada | Naxal Involved in Killing of DD Cameraman Achyutanand Sahu, Surrendered : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

"Rakesh Kumar Arora (YOA: 2003), presently Counsellor in Embassy of India, Brussels, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone," the External Affairs Ministry said in a release.

Arora is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)

Also Read | Locusts Attack: IAF Develops Airborne Locust Control System on Mi-17 Helicopters to Eliminate 'Tiddi Dal'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)