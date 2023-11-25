Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared a few pictures of the ongoing floor-inlay work at the Ram Temple on Saturday.

"Floor Inlay work under process in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," the Ram Temple Trust said in a post on 'X' sharing some photos of the ongoing work.

Earlier in October, the temple trust shared photos of carvings inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra along with religious leaders, went to invite the Prime Minister.

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was laid by Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. (ANI)

