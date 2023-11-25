Patna, November 25: Five police personnel escorting Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar were injured when their vehicle overturned in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Saturday. According to police, the accident took place at Tejpura village under Obra block in the district. With the help of the villagers, the injured were rushed to sub-divisional hospital in Daud Nagar for treatment. Bihar: Car Carrying Liquor Bottles Meets With Accident in Gaya, People Rush to Steal Alcohol After Mishap (Watch Video)

The team was escorting the minister from Nalanda district when the incident took place at a canal in Tejpura village. Daud Nagar Circle officer Narendra Kumar, who was also escorting in another vehicle, initiated the rescue operation with villagers. Bihar Road Accident Video: Passenger Gets Trapped With His Leg Stuck Under Seat After Two Cars Collide in Patna's Bailey Road, Rescued After Three Hours

The reason of accident is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that the driver would have dozed off for a few seconds leading to the accident. Minister Kumar was on his way to Dehri on Sone for an event.

