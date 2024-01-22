New Delhi, January 22: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the wait and promise of five centuries was fulfilled today and it is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees. "Jai Shri Ram... The wait and promise of 5 centuries was fulfilled today. Today is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees. Today, when our Ram Lalla is seated in his grand temple, like countless Ram devotees, I too am overwhelmed with emotions. It is not possible to capture this feeling in words," Shah took to 'X' to share his feelings.

"Who knows how many of our generations were spent waiting for this moment, but no fear and terror could shake the resolve and faith to build the temple again at Ramjanmabhoomi," the Home Minister shared further. "Today, this resolve has been fulfilled under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. For this, I express my gratitude to him from the bottom of my heart." Ram Temple Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Showers Flower Petals on Construction Workers Who Built Ram Mandir (Watch Video)

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. Following the Pran Pratishtha, the shrine will be opened to the public a day later. The "Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began at 12.20 pm following which Modi addressed a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

"Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived," PM Modi said, adding that "Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple." The consecration ceremony was held after the first phase of the temple's construction, made possible by a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 1992, the 16th-century mosque was demolished by "kar sevaks".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)