New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The ground breaking ceremony for construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya was an "emotional" moment as it came through decades of struggle and countless sacrifices, VHP working president Alok Kumar said Wednesday, greeting people on the occasion.

He said the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya became possible due to the efforts of millions of devotees across the globe.

“It was an emotional moment witnessing the beginning of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, after almost five centuries of continuous struggle, countless sacrifices and seven decades of legal battle,” he said in a statement.

"We are all feeling emotional and fortunate today on witnessing it with our own eyes,” he said.

All of this has been made possible by the painstaking efforts of the millions of Ram devotees all over the world, the grace of god and the blessings of the saint fraternity, he said.

"Now, we have to bring the ideals and teachings of Bhagwan Sri Ram to the people, so that Ramatva (Ramahood) can be restored in Bharat," he said.

Everybody should come together to ensure education, employment, food, clothing and shelter for all, he said.

"Now, we have to move towards the establishment of Ramatva (Ramahood) on earth and eradicate poverty, malaise, inequality, illiteracy and unemployment from the country," he said.

With joy of beginning of construction of Ram temple, Diwali is being celebrated not only in the country but across the world, he said.

