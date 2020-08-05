Nashik, Aug 5 (PTI) Hindu organisations celebrated the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday by performing rituals at various temples in Panchavati town in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The pilgrim town of Panchavati holds significance, as it is believed that Lord Ram had lived here during his 14- year exile from Ayodhya.

Several rituals were organised in various temples of the town.

Apart from this, BJP leaders, including former minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray and Rahul Dhikle, performed an "aarti" at Ramkund.

In keeping with the COVID-19 norms of social distancing, organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dharmsabha and Varkari Sampraday performed separate rituals to mark the occasion.

